Udinese appoint Nicola after sacking Velazquez

Udinese have named Davide Nicola as their new head coach after sacking Julio Velazquez.

Vazquez was dismissed on Tuesday, along with assistant coaches Julian Serrano Jimenez, Miguel Vicente Baltanas and Marc Cots Huguet, after a 2-1 defeat to Empoli on Sunday left them fourth from bottom of Serie A.

Former Crotone boss Nicola has been named as Velazquez's successor, having reportedly agreed a deal that will run until the end of the 2019-20 season.

His first match in charge will be the home league game against Roma on November 24.