UEFA: 32 nations declare interest in Euro 2020

The competition is set to break from tradition and be staged across the continent rather than in one country.

London, Rome, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Madrid are the among the cities to have all been put forward as prospective venues, with Paris a shock ommission from the bid submitted by the French Football Federation, who instead put Lyon forward

Five countries - Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine - have named more than one city, with UEFA president Michel Platini delighted at the clamour to be part of the event that will mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

"We are extremely proud to see the huge interest in the bidding process, with more than half of our member associations willing to host matches at UEFA EURO 2020," he said

"The finals will be a great celebration of football across the European continent, and the 60th anniversary edition will be truly special, by really coming to the doorstep of all football fans."

The UEFA Executive Committee will decide in September 2014 on the 13 cities that will host games during Euro 2020.

Cities could be awarded one of 12 standard packages that include three group matches and one knock-out game, or the showpiece package of both semi-finals and the final.

The 32 member associations on the UEFA shortlist are: Armenia (Yerevan), Azerbaijan (Baku), Belarus (Minsk), Belgium (Brussels), Bulgaria (Sofia), Croatia (Zagreb), Czech Republic (Prague), Denmark (Copenhagen), England (London), Finland (Helsinki), France (Lyon), Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (Skopje), Germany (Munich), Greece (Athens), Hungary (Budapest), Israel (Jerusalem), Italy (Rome and Milan).

Continued: Kazakhstan (Astana), Netherlands (Amsterdam), Poland (Warsaw and Chorzow), Portugal (Lisbon and Porto), Republic of Ireland (Dublin), Romania (Bucharest), Russia (Saint Petersburg), Scotland (Glasgow), Serbia (Belgrade), Spain (Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia), Sweden (Solna), Switzerland (Basel), Turkey (Istanbul), Ukraine (Kyiv and Donetsk) and Wales (Cardiff).