UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich v Roma

The German champions thrashed the Serie A outfit at the Stadio Olimpico last time out, as Bayern ran riot in a 7-1 victory over their Group E rivals.

A stunning start from Pep Guardiola's side ensured Bayern were 5-0 up at the break, with Franck Ribery and Xherdan Shaqiri on target in the second half after Gervinho had pulled one back for Roma.

It was Bayern's biggest away win in UEFA competition and improved their already enviable record in the group to three wins from three, with just one goal conceded.

It leaves Guardiola's men on the verge of making the knockout stages of a competition they won the season before last, while for Rudi Garcia there will be an eagerness to exact revenge and bolster hopes of securing second spot.

DFB-Pokal progression and a win over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund followed for Bayern, who come into Wednesday's clash brimming with confidence.

And, in a stark warning to their rivals, Arjen Robben claimed there is still more to come.

"We still have room for improvement, this is always the case," he said after Saturday's win over Dortmund.

"Sometimes we play really good football. We do not need to hide.

"In Rome we won 7-1 and we beat Borussia Dortmund, so we are on the right track. Nevertheless, we must not think that it just happens."

While Bayern are 15 matches unbeaten in all competitions, Roma lost to Napoli on Saturday and slipped three points behind Juventus.

Jose Callejon added to Gonzalo Higuain's early goal on a disappointing outing for Garcia and, if Manchester City beat CSKA Moscow, another defeat for Roma in midweek would see them fall to third in Group E.

Despite a lengthy injury list that includes Maicon (knee), Leandro Castan (thigh) and Davide Astori (thigh), Garcia feels a strong start against Bayern will stand them in good stead.

"We're down to the bare bones in defence," he said after the loss to Napoli.

"We're all to blame for our first-half performance. It was a mental problem and it's something we need to work on.

"We have to do better. It might only be the first time it's happened but we must make sure it doesn't happen again."

Kevin Strootman (knee) and Marco Borriello (thigh) are also doubts for Roma, while Bayern have long-standing injury concerns of their own, with goalkeepers Pepe Reina (calf) and Tom Starke (foot) ruled out.

However, Guardiola has no new fitness worries as he prepares to welcome a club he played for between 2002 and 2003.