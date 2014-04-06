UEFA Champions League: Dortmund v Real Madrid

The Spanish Giants took a giant stride towards the UEFA Champions League final four by winning the first leg of their quarter-final tie 3-0 last week.

Real were hammered 4-1 by a Robert Lewandowski-inspired Dortmund in the semi-final of the competition almost 12 months ago.

Poland striker Lewandowski scored all four goals as Real were swept aside at Signal Iduna Park and a 2-0 victory for the Liga side in the second leg at the Bernabeu was in vain as Jurgen Klopp's side hung on to secure their place in the final.

Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich then consigned Dortmund to a 2-1 defeat in the Wembley final though it looks unlikely they will go one better this season.

Dortmund's chances of pulling off a stunning comeback are enhanced by the return of Bayern-bound striker Lewandowski for the second leg.

The prolific frontman missed the first leg due to suspension, but he is set to lead the line against Carlo Ancelotti's treble-chasing side.

Lewandowski was on target as Dortmund warmed up for their crunch clash with Real by beating Wolfsburg 2-1 on Saturday.

That victory moved them a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League next season, but midfielder Marco Reus - who was also on the scoresheet at the weekend - has not given up hope of continuing their European adventure in the current campaign.

He told the club's official website: "We haven’t given up yet. It will be tough if we play like we did in the first half (against Wolfsburg).

"But if we play like we did in the second half, we might have a chance. It will be very tough, but we will give our all. Anything is possible in football."

Ivica Olic gave Wolfsburg a half-time lead at Dortmund on Saturday, but Klopp masterminded a second-half fightback by bringing on Milos Jojic and Erik Durm at the break, with Kevin Grosskreutz moving into midfield.

The Dortmund coach could stick with that winning formula against Real, who also come into the game on the back of a victory.

Ancelotti's side hammered Real Sociedad 4-0 on Saturday to stay in the hunt for a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League, but their win came at a cost as Gareth Bale suffered a knee wound when he was caught by Sociedad defender Markel Bergara.

The Wales international may be forced out of the second leg, but FIFA Ballon d'Or-winner Cristiano Ronaldo could be back in the side after returning to training.

The Portugal captain missed was rested on Saturday due to a knee problem of his own, but looks set to feature in Dortmund as he attempts to add to his record-equalling tally of 13 Champions League goals for the season.

Ronaldo struck in the first leg to equal the record set by Lionel Messi two years ago and it would be no surprise to see him strike again.

Dortmund will be without midfielder Sebastian Kehl due to suspension, while goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller is a doubt due to an arm injury.