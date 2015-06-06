UEFA Champions League Final Team News: Juventus v Barcelona

Andres Iniesta has shaken off a calf complaint to start the UEFA Champions League final for Barcelona, while Juventus were also handed a fitness boost with the return of centre-back Andrea Barzagli.

Spain international Iniesta was reportedly a doubt for a Barca side looking to complete a treble, having already won the Liga and Copa del Rey titles this season.

However, the midfielder made head coach Luis Enrique's starting XI in Berlin and will be charged with supplying the ammunition for the 120-goal trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

In the opposition camp, Juve were dealt a setback earlier this week when star centre-back Giorgio Chiellini was ruled out with a calf complaint, but that blow has been softened by the return of Barzagli from a thigh injury.

Juventus team: Gianluigi Buffon, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Patrice Evra, Claudio Marchisio, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal, Carlos Tevez, Alvaro Morata.

Substitutes: Marco Storari, Angelo Ogbonna, Simone Padoin, Stefano Sturaro, Roberto Pereyra, Kingsley Coman, Fernando Llorente.

Barcelona team: Marc Andre ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Lionel Messi.

Substitutes: Claudio Bravo, Xavi, Pedro, Rafinha, Marc Bartra, Adriano, Jeremy Mathieu.