UEFA Champions League: Schalke v Maribor

Jens Keller's side go into the game with confidence sky high after a weekend Revierderby win over Borussia Dortmund in Draxler's absence and holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on matchday one.

They were two goals to the good over their fierce rivals within the first 23 minutes on Saturday through Joel Matip and Maxim Choupo-Moting and though the visitors got a goal back, Schalke got the win with a performance that left Keller beaming.

He said: "We are delighted. A derby is always something special. To be able to celebrate a win at home in front of our fantastic fans, who supported us unbelievably again, is incredible. We played very well in the game and put pressure on from the start.

"The boys went for every ball and fought right until the final whistle. That was really impressive. In this respect, everyone at Schalke can be very happy."

And the 2011 semi-finalists of this competition have already got something in arguably their toughest test in the group with a point at Chelsea.

Schalke are looking to reach the knockout stages once again and will be encouraged with their form in the group stages last year, when they won two of their three home games, without conceding.

But they go into the encounter with injury concerns. Sidney Sam picked up a knock in the Dortmund victory and was withdrawn before half-time, and influential captain Benedikt Howedes is still out with a partial groin tear.

Germany international Draxler missed the weekend game through suspension and is likely to return, but Schalke will be without long-term absentees Fabian Giefer and Felipe Santana (both adductors), Leon Goretzka (hamstring), Jefferson Farfan and Sead Kolasinac (both knee).

Maribor will also go into the game high on confidence thanks to their last-gasp draw with Sporting Lisbon last time out.

That point was secured by 18-year-old Luka Zahovic and he has notched six goals already this season.

The Slovenian champions will be up against it if their record against German opposition is anything to go by. In their four encounters in Europe against German sides, they have not won and have only scored once in that time.

But they may be without Welle Ndiaye on Tuesday after he had to be substituted late on in their goalless draw with NK Radomlje at the weekend.