UEFA 'disappointed' by Platini ban

UEFA is "extremely disappointed" by the FIFA ruling to suspend its president Michel Platini from all football-related activities for eight years and will support his right to due process.

FIFA's Ethics Committee announced on Monday that Platini and FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter have been hit with eight-year suspensions in relation to a payment of two million Swiss francs (£1.3million) made by world football's governing body, and authorised by Blatter, to Platini in February 2011.

Blatter and FIFA vice-president Platini claimed this related to work carried out by the former France captain for FIFA between 1999 and 2002, citing a "gentleman's agreement", but the Ethics Committee rejected their assertions.

UEFA responded with a statement of its own later on Monday. It read: "UEFA has taken note of the decision of the FIFA Ethics Committee to suspend Michel Platini for eight years from all football-related activities.

"Naturally, UEFA is extremely disappointed with this decision, which nevertheless is subject to appeal.

"Once again, UEFA supports Michel Platini's right to a due process and the opportunity to clear his name."