Watch: UEFA rehearse pre-recorded crowd noise for the Europa League final in Baku

Arsenal and Chelsea clash in an all-English Europa League final tomorrow night.

However, the setting (Baku, Azerbaijan) has come under huge scrutiny for a number of reasons including player safety, difficulty of travel and ticket allocation.

Both London clubs have returned thousands of tickets on account of fans not being able to travel because of visa troubles and/or expense.

With the stadium set to be filled well below capacity, UEFA may be resorting to canned crowd noise to create atmosphere.

Journalist Amy Lawrence tweeted a video from inside the Olympic Stadium:

Arrived at the stadium. Sounds like a rehearsal of loud piped crowd noise #Bakupic.twitter.com/34sD7otqEb— Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) May 28, 2019

The Premier League rivals will go head to head at 8pm tomorrow.

