UEFA hit Romania with stadium ban

UEFA has hit Romania with a one-match stadium ban following racist behaviour of supporters earlier this month.

Romania were punished by European football's governing body for fans' behaviour in the Euro 2016 qualifying fixture at home to Greece on September 7, which finished goalless.

It means Romania will play next month's qualifier against Finland behind closed doors, while a €60,000 fine was also imposed.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) also confirmed they must pay a €50,000 fine for trouble in their away fixture at Hungary, which also ended 0-0. That came after fans in Budapest disrespected the national anthem, clashed with opposition supporters and let off flares.

Romania are second in Group F, one point adrift of leaders Northern Ireland with two matches remaining.