UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Bayern Munich after their supporters threw fake money on the pitch and displayed an "illicit banner" in protest to Champions League ticket prices.

Bayern travelled to Belgium for their fifth Champions League match of the season and beat Anderlecht 2-1 thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso.

But the behaviour of their supporters could land them in trouble, as they hurled objects on to playing surface before the match and unfurled a banner which read: "€100? Is your gr€€d [sic] now finally $atisfied?"

UEFA confirmed on Thursday that the charges levelled against Bayern are for the "throwing of objects" and an "illicit banner".

The case will be dealt with by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on December 7.