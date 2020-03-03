UEFA confident of no security risk when staff visit Manchester City

City were handed a two-season ban from all UEFA competitions and a €30 million fine in February for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The decision intensified already sour relations between the Premier League club and European football’s governing body, and City subsequently took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

A report in the New York Times then claimed that UEFA staff wore unbranded clothing during the first leg of the Citizen’s clash with Real at the Bernabeu on 26 February, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

They were also said to have been warned to follow these measures for any game involving Man City after the escalation of hostilities between the two parties.

However, ahead of the return leg on 17 March, general secretary Theodore Theodoridis underlined that he doesn’t anticipate any security problems.

“We are absolutely confident there will be no issue,” he told the UEFA congress in Amsterdam, as reported by the Independent.

“In co-operation with security, the venue team and the club, we are confident there will be no problem.”

Cas has not been able to provide a timeframe in which City’s appeal against the judgment will be heard.

Guardiola led City to their third League Cup victory in a row on Sunday with a 2-1 victory in the final against Aston Villa.

