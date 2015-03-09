Ujah apologises to goat over celebration

The Nigerian forward scored Cologne's fourth in a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in front of a 50,000 sell out at the Rhein Energie Stadion.

Ujah celebrated by running to the touchline towards Hennes, a goat named in honour of former player and coach Hennes Weisweiler, before grabbing the animal by the horns.

Footage of the celebration soon caused a stir on social media, and Ujah has since acknowledged he may have been too rough with the goat.

"Apologies to Hennes for my hard celebration," he posted on Instagram, along with a picture of the incident.

Ujah has been known to celebrate with Hennes on a number of occasions in the past and has also visited the goat at its stables.