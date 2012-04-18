Ukraine tells Euro fans to get measles jabs

"If you plan to come to Ukraine, please get vaccinated at home," the newspaper quoted Oleksandr Kravchuk, deputy head of the state sanitary and epidemiological service, as saying. "The situation with measles is unfavourable in our country."

The European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), a European Union agency in charge of fighting infectious diseases, reported a measles outbreak in the former Soviet republic last month with over 5,000 cases registered.

The outbreak was concentrated in the western part of the country bordering on Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

"The epidemic is expected to accelerate and spread geographically during the peak transmission season for measles from February to June," ECDC said.