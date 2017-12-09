Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash

Tom Starke could continue in goal for Bayern Munich against Cologne on Wednesday after Jupp Heynckes confirmed Sven Ulreich is a doubt.

Ulreich pulled up during the warm-up of Saturday's Bundesliga clash at Eintracht Frankfurt with an adductor injury, leaving Bayern short in the goalkeeping department with Manuel Neuer already out.

Heynckes was forced to turn to Starke at the Commerzbank-Arena and the veteran – who only came out of retirement after Neuer's injury – kept a clean sheet as they secured a 1-0 win to move eight points clear.

With the league leaders back in action in four days' time, Heynckes admitted it could be too soon for Ulreich, who has been struggling all week with the thigh problem.

"He [Ulreich] had adductor problems since Tuesday, I didn't want to take the risk," Heynckes told Sky.

"We will see if he can make it on Wednesday.

"[But] it was a fantastic performance by Tom Starke."