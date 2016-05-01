Umtiti flattered by Tottenham interest

Lyon defender Samuel Umtiti has played down transfer rumours suggesting he could sign for Tottenham, hinting he would prefer a switch to La Liga.

Umtiti claims Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer and admits to being flattered by the Premier League club's reported interest.

"It is flattering that Pochettino is interested in me, he is a manager that I like and his team is performing well," Umtiti told Telefoot.

"I want to finish this season well, that is my priority."

Umtiti also offered a clue about his preferred destination should he leave Lyon at the end of the season.

"I watch all the leagues but I think that the Spanish league suits me the best, in terms of my qualities," he said.

"I like Barcelona as much as I like Real."

The 22-year-old has been one of Ligue 1's outstanding defenders this season, with Lyon currently in second place in Ligue 1, level on points with Monaco.