Unfortunate Gestede sets remarkable Premier League record

The unfortunate Rudy Gestede set an unwanted Premier League record during his Middlesbrough debut on Saturday, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Replacing Cristhian Stuani in the 65th minute, the former Aston Villa and Cardiff City forward never threatened to make his mark on proceedings.

And although Aitor Karanka's side managed to hold on for a share of the spoils, with Watford's latest signing Tom Cleverley hitting the post late on, the draw marks a remarkable, unhappy milestone for Gestede.

The French-born Benin striker joined Villa in July 2015 in a reported £6million move from Blackburn Rovers, but Gestede managed just five league goals as his side were relegated from the Premier League.

One of those goals came in the opening-day win over Bournemouth, but that was the only time Gestede tasted a Premier League victory in a Villa shirt, even though he went on to make a further 31 top-flight appearances in 2015-16.

And as he took part in the stalemate at Vicarage Road, Gestede became the first player to have featured in 32 consecutive Premier League games without a win.

Bad luck, Rudy.