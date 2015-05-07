United and PSV agree Depay switch

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign PSV star Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international has long been the subject of reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain also rumoured to have been interested in the 21-year-old.

And United confirmed on Thursday that Depay will sign for them once the transfer window reopens in June, subject to a medical.

Eredivisie champions PSV also announced the news, with sporting director Marcel Brands commenting: "We are very proud of this upcoming transfer, which has happened with great momentum.

"Memphis has gone through all the teams of the PSV youth academy and has played an important part in the national title this year.

"He's a wonderful exponent of our training and will make a great addition to a magnificent club in a beautiful competition.

"We obviously lose a fantastic player, who is of great value to the team, but everyone at PSV allows him this wonderful step."

Dpeay, who featured for Netherlands under Louis van Gaal at last year's World Cup, has scored 27 goals in 37 appearances for PSV this season.