United assured of Champions League spot after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United are assured of a return to the UEFA Champions League following Liverpool's 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool needed to win both of their remaining Premier League fixtures and hope United lost theirs, overturning a goal difference deficit of 14 in the process.

The outcome at Anfield guarantees the Old Trafford club, who sit five points behind second-placed Manchester City and two adrift of Sunday's opponents Arsenal, at least fourth, although they could yet finish higher if other results go their way.

If United do end the season in fourth, Louis van Gaal's men will need to get through a two-legged qualifying play-off to earn their place in the draw for the group stage.

The draw for that play-off round takes place on August 7, with the first leg to be played across the 18-19 of the same month and the second on the 25-26.