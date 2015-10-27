United captain Rooney to have Old Trafford testimonial

Manchester United have confirmed captain Wayne Rooney has been awarded a testimonial match to be played in August 2016.

Old Trafford will host the testimonial on August 3, as Rooney celebrates 12 years at United, with all proceeds going to charity.

United's opponents will be announced at a later date.

Rooney, who arrived from Everton in a deal in excess of £25million in 2004, has scored 236 goals for United - 13 goals shy of Bobby Charlton's club record.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in making this testimonial become a reality," the 30-year-old told the club's website.

"Most of all I want to thank the fans for all their incredible support for me and the team since I joined the club.

"The match night will obviously be special for me and my family but I hope it will be a night of celebration for all involved and that we can also deliver one or two surprises.

"Most of all I hope the fans will come out in force and help raise as much money as possible for these amazing charities, all of which are very close to my heart for different reasons."

Rooney has struggled for form and consistency at United this season, with the England skipper only managing two goals in nine Premier League appearances.