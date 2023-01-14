United-City: Why wasn't Rashford penalised for offside in Fernandes' derby equaliser?

Manchester City were left frustrated in the derby at Old Trafford as Manchester United came from behind to win all three points – and especially because it all started with some controversy surrounding Bruno Fernandes' leveller.

Jack Grealish had come off the bench to head City in front after an hour and Pep Guardiola's side looked good for their lead at the time.

But United drew level after 78 minutes after Casemiro slid a ball through for Fernandes to finish past the onrushing Ederson.

The flag went up initially because Marcus Rashford had been in a clear offside position, but the England forward did not touch the ball and left it for his team-mate.

Fernandes reacted furiously when he saw the flag raised and thought the effort had been ruled out, but it was confirmed by VAR shortly afterwards.

Despite being in an offside position, it was deemed that Rashford had not been interfering with play before Fernandes hit the all-important equaliser.

And Rashford went on to give United all three points when he netted the winner less than four minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes causes scenes at Old Trafford! 💥His goal is ruled onside after the linesman initially put his flag up! ✅ pic.twitter.com/AJDIGH2Be5January 14, 2023 See more

United move up to third place and are now just a point behind second-placed City. Leaders Arsenal are five further clear ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.