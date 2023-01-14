United-City: Why wasn't Rashford penalised for offside in Fernandes' derby equaliser?

By Ben Hayward
published

Bruno Fernandes' leveller in the Manchester derby was given, despite team-mate Marcus Rashford being in an offside position

Bruno Fernandes equalises for Manchester United against Manchester City and the goal is awarded despite Marcus Rashford being in an offside position.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City were left frustrated in the derby at Old Trafford as Manchester United came from behind to win all three points – and especially because it all started with some controversy surrounding Bruno Fernandes' leveller.

Jack Grealish had come off the bench to head City in front after an hour and Pep Guardiola's side looked good for their lead at the time.

But United drew level after 78 minutes after Casemiro slid a ball through for Fernandes to finish past the onrushing Ederson.

The flag went up initially because Marcus Rashford had been in a clear offside position, but the England forward did not touch the ball and left it for his team-mate.

Fernandes reacted furiously when he saw the flag raised and thought the effort had been ruled out, but it was confirmed by VAR shortly afterwards.

Despite being in an offside position, it was deemed that Rashford had not been interfering with play before Fernandes hit the all-important equaliser.

And Rashford went on to give United all three points when he netted the winner less than four minutes later.

See more

United move up to third place and are now just a point behind second-placed City. Leaders Arsenal are five further clear ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.