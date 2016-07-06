United confirm Mkhitaryan swoop

Manchester United have signed forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

The Bundesliga club announced on Saturday that the Armenia international had completed his move to Old Trafford, with reports suggesting the Red Devils have paid £26.3million for his services.

And United confirmed the addition of Mkhitaryan on Wednesday to continue the makeover of the squad under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Mkhitaryan said in a United statement: "I am very proud to join Manchester United, this move is a dream come true for me.

"I am excited to play for a club with such an illustrious history and hope to be part of it for a long time. I thank the trust the club and Jose Mourinho have put in me.

"Finally, I believe playing for such a great club honours my father’s memory, and the inspiration and drive he gave to me when I was young."

The Mkhitaryan signing is another show of intent from a club that was criticised heavily for a perceived lack of adventure on the field under Louis van Gaal last season.

The 27-year-old's arrival will offer pace and creativity out wide, although he is also adept at playing in a more central role if required.

United have been busy in the transfer market thus far, with centre-back Eric Bailly arriving from Villarreal, while the FA Cup winners also pulled off a major coup by landing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic, who left Paris Saint-Germain after four trophy-laden seasons in the French capital, scored 50 goals in all competitions last season and links up with Mourinho once again after the pair worked together at Inter.

Mkhitaryan's arrival also casts fresh doubt on the future of Spanish playmaker Juan Mata, who was sold by Mourinho at Chelsea and may again find himself marginalised under the Portuguese.