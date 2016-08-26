United confirm Pereira to Granada on loan

Andreas Pereira is to join Granada on a season-long loan deal, Manchester United have announced.

The 20-year-old has struggled to cement his place in United's first team and made just 13 competitive appearances across two seasons under Louis van Gaal.

Pereira scored in Jose Mourinho's first pre-season match in charge - a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in July - but he has opted to move to LaLiga in order to secure regular playing time.

"Manchester United midfield prospect Andreas Pereira is set for a loan switch to Granada in LaLiga after the two clubs agreed on a season-long transfer," a United statement confirmed.

Andreas Pereira, dinamismo para la medular nazarí August 26, 2016

Speaking prior to Saturday's Premier League clash with Hull City, Mourinho said: "I love Andreas Pereira as a player and I would love to have him in my squad, but he will go to Granada."

Pereira follows Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper in completing a loan move to Los Carmenes.