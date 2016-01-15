United defender Shaw could return from double leg fracture ahead of schedule

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has suggested Luke Shaw could return ahead of schedule as he is making good progress in his recovery from a double leg fracture.

The England international suffered the injury in his side's Champions League defeat at the hands of PSV back in September and United initially feared he would be out of action for the remainder of 2015-16.

However, Van Gaal has now revealed the left-back's rehabilitation is going well, although he remained cautious on when Shaw could be back.

"Shaw was with his surgeon and everything is going well," the United manager told MUTV.

"His bone is growing and that is very positive. He could return ahead of schedule, yes.

"But when I say that, then everybody thinks he is coming back within three months and it is not like that, you cannot say that. He needs time.

"At this moment he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation, but there are also weeks when he is slow."