United defender Varela joins Frankfurt on loan

Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela has joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan made his first-team breakthrough last season, starting 10 matches in all competitions.

But the next stage of his career development will once again take place away from Old Trafford, with Varela having previously enjoyed a temporary spell with Real Madrid's Castilla side after moving to United from Penarol in 2013.

Varela realistically has Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia and Timothy Fosu-Mensah ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back in Jose Mourinho's squad.