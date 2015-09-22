United defensive duo to miss League Cup clash

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that defenders Marcos Rojo and Paddy McNair will miss the League Cup third-round clash with Ipswich Town.

McNair replaced Rojo with 20 minutes to go during Sunday's Premier League win over Southampton, with the Argentina international picking up a hamstring injury.

However, McNair has also picked up a "minor" issue, according to Van Gaal, who has confirmed that Phil Jones will make a return to the matchday squad for Wednesday's tie.

"Rojo has a hamstring injury and Paddy McNair has a minor injury," the Dutchman told MUTV.

"I have to admit that because of the injury of three defenders [including Luke Shaw], I shall have [Phil] Jones on the bench but he is not fit."

Meanwhile, defender Chris Smalling is determined to reach his first League Cup final, after suffering a near miss in the competition two seasons ago.

The England international did not play in the 4-0 defeat to MK Dons in the second round of last term's competition, though he was part of the line-up that defeated on penalties by Sunderland at Old Trafford in the semi-finals of the 2013-14 competition.

"It would be great to go the distance this time, especially after the disappointment of last season and then the season before that we lost on penalties to Sunderland," he told MUTV.

"That was sickening as well so hopefully this time we'll go one better and get to that final – it would be great to play in one."