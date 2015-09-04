United hit back at Perez barb over De Gea saga

Florentino Perez's suggestion that Manchester United's "inexperience" in the transfer market may have led to the collapse of David de Gea's move to Real Madrid has prompted the Premier League club to hit back, stating: "The facts speak for themselves."

The Spain goalkeeper was denied a deadline-day switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in farcical fashion on Monday as the relevant paperwork was not submitted in time.

Both clubs have since publically blamed each other, with Real president Perez claiming United are being hampered by "the inexperience of the new people in charge" behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

United, however, are adamant they have done no wrong in a transfer saga that was supposed to see Keylor Navas head in the opposite direction.

A club spokesman told The Telegraph: "The facts speak for themselves. The FA are prepared to back our case that documents were in on time.

"We all like to blame others but if you let one slip through your fingers into the back of the net, then ultimately the culpability is yours."