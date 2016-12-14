United lose Bailly to injury

Eric Bailly may face another spell on the sidelines after the Manchester United defender appeared to aggravate his recently injured knee away to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Ivory Coast international, who moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal in the off-season, had been sidelined from late October until December 8, making his return in the Europa League victory over Zorya.

He completed 90 minutes in that game and came off the bench for the final five minutes of the 1-0 win at home to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old defender started the match at Selhurst Park but seemed to be in discomfort after an awkward fall early in the contest.

He was able to continue but had more difficulties in a challenge with Lee Chung-yong in the 20th minute and was eventually forced off seven minutes into the second half, Matteo Darmian replacing him at right-back.