United need to beat City – Phil Jones

Victory over rivals Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Sunday is a must for Manchester United, says Phil Jones.

United slipped to fourth in the Premier League due to West Ham's victory over Chelsea on Saturday, while City were displaced at the summit following Arsenal's win against Everton.

Louis van Gaal's men could move above their city rivals with a win at Old Trafford, and Jones did not downplay the magnitude of the occasion.

"It's a big game in all respects. We need to win and play well and play like we did against Everton because against them we were superb all over the pitch," he told MUTV.

"I'm sure that if we play like that we’ll have no problems.

"There will be a lot of people going into work on Monday hoping to have the bragging rights. Hopefully we can make sure they go in on Monday with a smile on their face."

City will be unable to call upon influential duo Sergio Aguero and David Silva due to injuries, but Jones is in no doubt that they have enough quality to make up for their absences.

He highlighted Kevin De Bruyne as one player in particular that United will need to watch.

"They're great players, but City can also bring great players into the squad as well," Jones added.

"It can be a bonus [if they don't play] but they've got terrific players throughout, which is why they're up there and have been for the last two years.

"We need to focus on what we're about and what we're going to do and start the game well.

"De Bruyne has done well and scored a late goal the other night against Sevilla [in the Champions League].

"We need to be wary of him but also other players. Like I said, though, we're at home and it's about us; we have to take the game to them and impress."