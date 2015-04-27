United performance Stones' best - Martinez

Roberto Martinez hailed John Stones' goal-scoring performance in Everton's comprehensive 3-0 win over Manchester United as his best for the club.

Stones marked his 50th appearance for Everton with the second goal in Sunday's superb victory at Goodison Park, the 20-year-old rising highest to expertly glance Leighton Baines' 35th-minute corner beyond David de Gea.

But it was the young centre-back's defensive qualities that caught his manager's eye.

"John deserves his moment for scoring his first goal for Everton, which is an incredible memory for us all," said Martinez.

"But if I'm honest with you, I think his defensive display was the best since he's been in the first team.

"Phil Jagielka is the perfect man to learn from, but at the age of 20 to have that composure and style on the ball - I thought the way he defended Wayne Rooney and Radamel Falcao and Marouane Fellaini in the first half showed he has an incredible maturity."