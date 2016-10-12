United States 1 New Zealand 1: Klinsmann's men held

The United States were held to a 1-1 draw by New Zealand in an international friendly in Washington on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klinsmann's men played without their top two goalkeepers and veteran Clint Dempsey, who is out with a heart condition.

USA, who were 2-0 winners over Cuba last week, won both previous meetings with the All Whites 2-1.

They went ahead at RFK Stadium in the 27th minute as 21-year-old forward Julian Green struck from the left corner of the penalty box with an assist from Jozy Altidore.

But a second-half goal from Monty Patterson secured a draw for the visitors, who like USA are in World Cup qualifying action next month.

Green had put USA ahead and nearly added a second goal in the 64th minute, but his shot from just outside the area sailed over.

USA goalkeeper William Yarbrough was solid in his first international start.

The 27-year-old Leon keeper made one save but was replaced by David Bingham at half-time.

Chris Wood nearly levelled in the 71st minute, but the striker's bullet was high and wide.

The equaliser came moments later as Patterson poked past Bingham from a corner.

New Zealand nearly went ahead in the waning minutes as a Patterson flick scooted past Bingham, but Michael Orozco cleared.

The Americans had their own opportunities at a game-winner, but Danny Williams' long-distance effort in the 89th minute from the right side was saved by Marinovic, who also stopped Michael Bradley's shot in stoppage time.

In between those shots was an Omar Gonzalez header that went high. Another Gonzalez header in the final minute of play was wide.

USA will next play on November 11 against Mexico, while New Zealand face New Caledonia.