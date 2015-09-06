United States v Brazil: Neymar set to start

Brazil captain Neymar is set to feature more prominently when Dunga's men take on United States at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The Barcelona forward played only the final eight minutes of Brazil's 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday, as Dunga experimented with his forward line - lone striker Hulk scoring the winner after just 10 minutes.

Neymar - whose pre-season preparations were disrupted by mumps prior to an apparent knock in training earlier this week - warned afterwards he was not prepared to get used to sitting on the bench.

And ahead of Brazil's final friendly before qualification for the 2018 World Cup gets under way, coach Dunga says the 23-year-old will enjoy a more prominent role.

The 1994 World Cup winner also added his satisfaction at how Brazil are going about their mini-rebuilding process following a quarter-final exit at the Copa America.

"We will use Neymar. He will be used. We brought him to get training, add competitiveness and motivation," Dunga explained.

"But when it comes to a competitive player, he wants to play. We'll have a moment when we'll use him. How we use him is being weighed up.

"Now we have to improve. It is normal that after only three or four days of training, you cannot maintain what you would like over the 90 minutes.

"We have to keep improving gradually."

Jurgen Klinsmann's USA also go into this week's friendly off the back of a victory, a second-half double from Jozy Altidore downing Peru on Saturday.

Klinsmann too opted for an experimental side - especially in defence, as the German sought to get a glimpse of what depth he has available ahead of October's Confederations Cup play-off against Mexico.

The likes of Tim Ream, Michael Orozco and Geoff Cameron all received praise for their showings, with Klinsmann telling reporters: "I want to get them time on the field. I want them to get playing time independent of the result. I think all of them did fine.

"There was a good energy there, there’s support for each other in the locker room - even in competition for that spot, it's very respectful. But it's also very dynamic as well.

"So this is good to see, and we feel good about it and we feel good about our defenders, both on the flank and in the middle, that they can get the job done."