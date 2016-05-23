United would be brave to appoint Mourinho, says Schmeichel

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes the club would be "brave" to appoint Jose Mourinho as Louis van Gaal's successor.

Van Gaal was officially sacked by United on Monday, just two days after guiding the club to a record 12th FA Cup crown with a 2-1 triumph against Crystal Palace.

Mourinho is widely expected to take over at Old Trafford, just five months after he was sacked at Chelsea following a terrible start to their Premier League title defence.

While Schmeichel - who won 15 trophies in an eight-year spell at United - said it would be brave to appoint Mourinho, he believes the Portuguese could be the man to "save" the club.

"Mourinho is not an easy call to make for the owners and leaders because if he was the right man, he would have been picked before, that was the obvious choice," the 52-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He has fallen out with a director of football at a club, a president, a team doctor. He has done things that are not in the way Manchester United wants the football club to run.

"All these issues would have been brought up and I am sure it will have been run by Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton. Without them saying 'yes' to him, it would not happen. Therefore, if he comes in he is a good choice.

"He will be prepared and ready to do it but he has to go back to the values of the football club - a very strong team consisting of exciting players which are creating chances and scoring goals. All that has been missing.

"Now they have a guy that is supposed to be the biggest manager in the world, the one that really could save Manchester United. It has been a brave decision but one that is long overdue.

"Mourinho knows why he has not been asked in the past, would you not then change yourself and accommodate what the job really is about at this football club?"