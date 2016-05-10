United's set-play woes worry Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal admits he is worried about his side's ability to defend set-plays without the suspended Marouane Fellaini.

United travel to West Ham on Tuesday for the penultimate game of the Premier League season as they chase a possible top-four finish, with Van Gaal and Co. only two points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

However, Van Gaal will be without Fellaini once again, with the towering Belgian serving a three-game ban for elbowing Leicester City's Robert Huth earlier this month.

The Dutch boss said he is concerned about West Ham's ability in the air, especially the threat possessed by Andy Carroll.

"We are normally the smallest team in the Premier League and we have always problems with set-plays," Van Gaal said.

"You have seen that on Saturday [a 1-0 win over Norwich City], and we have to cope with that.

"We have to cope with that and you are right, I cannot deny that."

He added: "It is the first time we are talking about our opponent and not about my sacking! Thank you, thank you for that.

"Yes. I am very worried about [Carroll]. I am always organising.

"We always have a meeting about that - every game - and it also takes a long time to organise it well."