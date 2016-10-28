Unlike Mourinho, Guardiola is happy in Manchester

Pep Guardiola claims he is loving life in Manchester, unlike his long-term rival Jose Mourinho.

United manager Mourinho revealed earlier this week living in the city had become "a bit of a disaster" but City boss Guardiola, who has the benefit of having his family with him, insisted he could not be happier, despite his team's six-game winless run.

The Catalan coach told reporters at his news conference on Friday: "Yes [I like it] a lot. The last period I'm not as happy as before because we don't win but our lives don't depend on the results.

"[It spoils] a little bit how you live day by day, because you have more to worry about, what you have to do to improve the team.

"But in general my kids are so happy in school, my wife as well. I work pretty good, I feel people try to take care of me. I'm so, so happy."

Guardiola made a spectacular start at City, winning his first 10 games in all competitions, but has struggled since then.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League match away to West Brom on Saturday, he said: "Many things have changed in the last six games. In the beginning we were winning and now we're not. But, we are fighting, like we were in the beginning."

Mourinho is living at Manchester's Lowry Hotel and hinted in an interview with Sky Sports he is missing his family, who are based in London.

"For me it's a bit of a disaster because I want sometimes to walk a little bit and I can't," he said prior to Wednesday's EFL Cup win over Guardiola's City.

"The reality is that my daughter will be 20 next week, my son will be 17 in a couple of months. They are very stable.

"University in London. Football in London. Friends. So they are in an age where they can't chase me like they did before. So for the first time the family lives in a different way."