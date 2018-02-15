Upamecano dreaming of World Cup call

Dayot Upamecano hopes his meteoric rise at RB Leipzig this season can finish with a call-up for France's World Cup squad in June.

Since arriving from Salzburg in January 2017, Upamecano has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga, reportedly attracting the interest of Europe's top clubs.

The 19-year-old has started 17 of Leipzig's 22 league matches in 2017-18, helping Die Roten to second place in the table behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich.

And Upamecano hopes he can maintain his form and at least put himself in contention to be part of Didier Deschamps' final group of 23 players.

"Of course I dream of going to Russia," he told Bild.

"But the competition in the French national team is incredibly big, especially in my position, but I [will remain hopeful] to the end!

"I have worked a lot, that is my recipe [for success]. It's my dream to become one of the greatest defenders in the world."

Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for the centre-back, however, he is in no rush to leave Leipzig.

He added: "I see no reason why I should go away. I have a huge opportunity to develop and get my playing practice regularly."