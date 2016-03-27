Uruguay v Peru: Suarez targets 'spectacular' victory

Luis Suarez wants Uruguay to enjoy a "spectacular" win over Peru in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday after their dramatic draw with Brazil.

The Barcelona striker returned to the international fold after his suspension for biting with an equaliser against Brazil in a 2-2 draw in Recife and is hungry for more goals.

Suarez has a superb record against Peru, having hit six goals in six games against the country, and he is feeling upbeat.

"A win against Peru and playing at home would be a spectacular close to a very good qualifying stage," said Suarez ahead of Uruguay's last qualifier for five months.

"This group will always leave life for the shirt."

Uruguay are second in the CONMEBOL table after winning of three of their first five games, while Peru's qualification hopes are looking remote after taking just four points from the same number of fixtures.

Peru's task will be even tougher as they will be without key players Jefferson Farfan, Carlos Zambrano, Juan Manuel Vargas and Josepmar Ballon for the Montevideo clash.

Feyenoord midfielder Renato Tapia said Peru's 2-2 draw with Venezuela in their last game, in which a late equaliser by substitute Raul Ruidiaz snatched a point for his side, was "not a good match for me".

He said: "I am 20 years and I'm learning, I'm still in training, at least in the Peruvian selection. Now we just learn quickly from mistakes. Venezuela has passed and now we only think of Uruguay.

"We have practiced attacking well and quickly returning to our posts. We know how hard you can hit counter, so we are prepared."

Tapia is also unconcerned about the poor weather conditions in Uruguay, adding: "I prefer to play with rain, I do not like the sun. When the grass is wet and the ball runs faster and better."

Meanwhile, new FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be present at the Estadio Centenario as part of his tour of South America.