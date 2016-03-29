U.S. announces Copa America warm-up matches and September World Cup qualifier

The U.S. national team announced a pair of Copa America Centenario warm-up matches and a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Americans will begin their Copa America preparations against Ecuador on May 25 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, followed by a friendly against Bolivia on May 28 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

After June's Copa America, which will take place across the United States, the Stars and Stripes will play their final match of the semifinal round of 2018 World Cup qualifying on Sept. 6 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. It could be a crucial game for the team's hopes of advancing to the final round of qualifying

The U.S., which has played three of six games in the semifinal round, faces Guatemala Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio.