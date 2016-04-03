USA star Wambach arrested for DUI

Retired United States star Abby Wambach, the all-time leading career scorer in international football, was arrested on Sunday in Portland on a DUI charge.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the 35-year-old Wambach was arrested at 2:02 a.m. local time and charged with misdemeanour DUI. She was released on her own recognisance.

Later on Sunday, Wambach posted an apology on her Facebook page, saying the arrest came after she had dinner at a friend's house.

"Those that know me, know that I have always demanded excellence from myself. I have let myself and others down," she wrote.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. This is all on me. I promise that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that my horrible mistake is never repeated."

Wambach announced her retirement in October after a storied 15-year career that saw her appear in four World Cups and win two gold medals with the United States women’s national team. She capped her career in style, as the USWNT won the World Cup last July.