Valbuena set to complete Lyon move
Mathieu Valbuena is set to seal his return to Ligue 1 with title hopefuls Lyon on Tuesday.
Lyon have called a news conference where the French club are set to announce the signing of former Marseille favourite Mathieu Valbuena.
The 30-year-old left the south-coast club for Dynamo Moscow on a three-year deal 12 months ago and contriuted to a fourth-place finish in the Russian Premier League.
Valbuena also started the current season with Dynamo but is set to return to Ligue 1 with Lyon, who are likely to announce the terms at Tuesday's news conference.
The club stated via their official website: "Do not miss the press conference on OLTV. From 17h Olympique Lyonnais will present its new recruit ..."
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas also tweeted, stating: "For OL [it] would be exceptional to have the attacking quartet of Alex [Lacazette], Nabil [Fekir], Claudio [Beauvue], and Mathieu in the same jersey."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.