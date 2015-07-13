Valdes omitted from United tour squad, but De Gea travels

Manchester United may have dropped the biggest hint over who will be their first-choice goalkeeper next season by taking David de Gea on their pre-season tour of America, but leaving Victor Valdes at home.

De Gea has been routinely linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer as the Santiago Bernabeu club look to replace legendary keeper and former captain Iker Casillas, who joined Porto over the weekend.

Valdes has also been linked elsewhere, with ambitious Turkish Super Lig club Antalyaspor having claimed to be in talks over the former Barcelona man's signature.

Though the 33-year-old's agent moved to quash such talk on Sunday, his omission from United's selection to tour the States will raise further questions about his future.

Valdes signed for United in January, having recovered from a serious knee injury that had prematurely ended his Barca career, and made just one start – on the final day of the season at Hull City.

United's four close-season signings – Memphis Depay, Matteo Darmian, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin – are all in United's party to the States, but full-back Rafael da Silva is another to be excuded. The Brazilian has been linked with moves to Galatasaray and Benfica in recent days.