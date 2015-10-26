Valdes wants United exit, Premier League stay

Victor Valdes' agent says the goalkeeper is keen to remain in the Premier League as he prepares to leave Manchester United in January.

Valdes has not featured for United this season under Louis van Gaal, the Dutch manager even placing unproven youngster Sam Johnstone ahead of the World Cup winner.

That has led to speculation he will leave Old Trafford when the transfer window opens, something Valdes' agent Gines Carvajal confirmed in an interview with Sport.

And Carvajal also revealed staying in England was top of the 33-year-old's wish list, he said: "We are relying on Manchester United letting Victor go.

"The Premier League is very attractive and Valdes want to stay because he has adapted perfectly to England, but we are not closing the door to any options.

"There are still two months until the transfer window opens and there is nothing concrete, but the intention is to leave Manchester United."