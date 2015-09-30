Valencia confirm hamstring woe for Abdennour

Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour has suffered a hamstring injury, the Liga club have confirmed.

Tunisia international Abdennour sustained the problem during Tuesday night's Champions League clash at Lyon, where he was substituted just before the hour.

A statement on Valencia's official website read: "According to the tests that have been submitted this morning, Abdennour has a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of his left thigh, pending developments."

Nuno's side won the Group H encounter in France 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Sofiane Feghouli.

Abdennour joined Valencia from Monaco last month following Nicolas Otamendi's departure to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old started five of Los Che's past six matches, sitting out last Friday's 1-0 win over Granada.