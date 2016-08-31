Valencia: Mourinho wants United thinking like champions

Antonio Valencia believes Jose Mourinho has brought a champions' mentality back to Manchester United.

Mourinho has overseen three wins from three at the start of the Premier League season, setting up a mouthwatering top-of-the-table derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford next month.

Valencia has impressed as an attacking right-back during the opening weeks of the campaign and the Ecuador international, who was part of United's last title-winning side under Alex Ferguson in 2012-13, is enthusiastic over what this season can bring.

"I think he's given a really positive confidence boost to the side and that can be seen out there on the field," the 31-year-old told MUTV.

"Everyone is feeling confident, everyone wants the ball and that's a very good sign.

"His advice, well, it's the same for all the team - always go out to win and always have the winning mentality of champions. Let's hope we can carry on in the same style.

"You can see from the games played that we've scored a few goals already so you can appreciate things are going well on that score.

"We're getting forward and creating lots of opportunities on goal. We've also brought in more quality players, which has improved us too."

Valencia is enjoying having star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a muscular target in the box when he embarks on his raids down the flank.

"Now we have someone in the box who we can aim for. In addition, we know exactly who he is and that he's made a great impression at whatever club he's played at," Valencia added.

"He's started off on the right foot here at United and we're all here to help him when we can.

"We know that we can play the ball up to him because we know he holds the ball up well and that he can also find and bring in other midfielders in wide positions.

"You know that it's always a sound option when you give him the ball."