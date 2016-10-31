Valencia vows to come back stronger for Manchester United

Antonio Valencia has promised Manchester United supporters he will come back stronger from injury after undergoing surgery on a fractured arm.

The Ecuador international sustained the problem in last Wednesday's EFL Cup victory over rivals Manchester City and was replaced by Matteo Darmian at right-back for Saturday's Premier League draw against Burnley.

Reports in England suggest Valencia will miss around six weeks of action as a result, meaning he will be absent for games that include the Premier League clash against Arsenal and EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham.

Valencia, though, has vowed to come back stronger in a post on his Instagram account.

"Now I'm thinking only about recovery," the 31-year-old wrote.

"I want to come back soon and help my team. I'll come back stronger and I'm always optimistic."