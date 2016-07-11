Valero eyeing Fiorentina retirement amid Milan talk

Borja Valero is unaware of reported interest from AC Milan and would like to retire at Fiorentina.

The midfielder joined Fiorentina in 2012 and has made 172 appearances for the Florence club in his time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Milan are said to be keen on the Spaniard's services, but, asked about that speculation, Valero said: "As for Milan's interest, I know no more than you do. I have no news of any kind.

"I'd like to pay my compliments to [new coach Vincenzo] Montella for joining Milan, and I wish him the best.

"Like every other year, it's nice to hear that people are interested in me. But I have a contract with Fiorentina and I'm happy here.

"It's hard to explain what I feel inside, what I've always felt. I came to Fiorentina almost by chance, after a tough demotion.

"People loved me from the very beginning, and this strengthened the bond I have with them. I told them I'd be happy to retire in Florence, because Florence gave me so much.

"My family is extremely happy here, my wife is friends with very many Florentines and that's more important for me than anything."