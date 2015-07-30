Van Aanholt backs Lens to shine

Patrick van Aanholt is confident Jeremain Lens will shine in the Premier League after being impressed with his pre-season debut for Sunderland.

Netherlands international Lens - who was signed from Dynamo Kyiv earlier this month - was a rare bright spark on Wednesday as Dick Advocaat's side were beaten 2-0 by League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Van Aanholt played against Lens earlier in his career so is well aware of his talents, and the full-back expects his new team-mate to cause problems in the Premier League.

"He's quick, strong, got a good shot and can play with both his left and right feet," Van Aanholt told the Sunderland Echo. "He'll create chances and can score goals. He proved to everyone that he's capable of being a good player in this league.

"If he stays fit and keeps doing what he did [against Doncaster] last night, I think he'll be exciting the fans. He will definitely make us stronger.

"He has played for the national team, and he has got the experience, as he showed. He has got the individual skills, he is strong and fast and we know he can score goals.

"The manager knew him from his time back at PSV, so they know each other and hopefully he can get the best out of him."