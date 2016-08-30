Van Basten to leave Netherlands' backroom staff for FIFA role

Marco van Basten is to depart his position as Netherlands assistant coach to take up a role at FIFA.

Van Basten managed the national team between 2004 and 2008, before returning to assist Danny Blind last year, although the side failed to qualify for Euro 2016 following a dismal campaign.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Dick Advocaat would leave his role as assistant to take the manager's job at Fenerbahce, and on Tuesday Van Basten announced he will also be making an exit.

"FIFA has approached me to go to work with them," Van Basten said in a statement on the KNVB website.

"They are on the verge of renewal and reform in football and want to make use of my ideas and views on matters such as rules, regulations and programming.

"I think it is an honourable invitation. With Danny Blind, I agreed that I will stay until the last qualifying competition of this year, against Luxembourg [on November 13]. Unless a successor is found before then."

"Of course I'm not happy," added Blind. "He obviously meant a lot for football in the past and can be of great value for the future of our football at FIFA.

"I know Marco enough to know that he remains 100 per cent committed to the Oranje."

Netherlands take on Greece in a friendly on Thursday, before travelling to Sweden for their opening World Cup qualifier on September 6.