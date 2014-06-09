Van Buyten talks up Belgium chances

The 36-year-old is among the most experienced members of Marc Wilmots' squad and will likely add to his 78 caps at his first World Cup.

Belgium have been tipped by many to impress and Van Buyten feels competition for places will aid the team as they prepare to take on Algeria, Russia and South Korea in Group H.

"In the group, healthy competition prevails," he said in quotes reported by Belgian media.

"Everyone wants to play as often as possible - just look at our strikers on the bench. If they get their chance, they want to leave their mark."

In the build-up to their opener against Algeria June 17, Belgium have beaten Luxembourg, Sweden and Tunisia, with Romelu Lukaku displaying particularly good form.

Van Buyten has been pleased with Belgium's training and preparation and feels they can ensure their fans have plenty to celebrate over the next few weeks.

"We have been snappy in training and have become increasingly stronger," he explained.

"We will pull out all the stops so that on our return we can look our fans in the eye.

"We will not disappoint (them)."