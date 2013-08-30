Van der Sar backs Eriksen to be Tottenham success

The 21-year-old Denmark international was reported to be in London on Thursday ahead of a move to White Hart Lane.

Eriksen has been linked with moves away from the Amsterdam Arena over the past few seasons after impressing for the Eredivisie side.

Van der Sar - who is now marketing director at Ajax - admitted it would be a big blow to lose Eriksen, but knows he has the quality to succeed in England.

"He's a very good player and I would be sorry if he were to leave us,” he said. “He has great quality.

"(He) is two-footed, is very quick, gives you a lot of pace on the ball and his corners and free-kicks are very good.

"So I'm sure if he went to Tottenham he would be a great player there.”

Eriksen signed for Ajax in 2008 as a youth player and broke into the first team in 2010.