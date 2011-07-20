Van der Vaart disappointed by Modric talk

Croatian international Modric was the linchpin of the Spurs side that last season enjoyed new-found success in the Champions League, until eventually bowing out to Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

Van der Vaart excelled in the presence of Modric during his debut season at White Hart Lane, scoring 13 Premier League goals and earning plaudits for adapting quickly to life in English football.

The Dutchman is aware of the influence Modric exerts on the pitch for Tottenham, and how much any personal success of his hinges on the performances of Modric.

Speaking to The Sun, Van der Vaart implored Modric to stay and stressed how important it is for Spurs to hang onto their sought after stars.

"I'm disappointed. He's a great player and when you play like he did last season it's normal big clubs want to buy him.

"We want to keep him and with two more players, we have a chance."

Spurs' failure to seal a spot in Europe's elite cup competition for the coming season has led to reports of Chelsea and Manchester United moving for the 25-year-old.

Tottenham have already rejected approaches from the Blues for their star midfielder. However, despite Spurs' reluctance to ensure a move doesn’t materialise, Modric has made no secret of his desire to leave the North London club.

By Killian Woods